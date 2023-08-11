New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Vinyl is still growing, and demand for premium turntables is rising. In the latest issue of SoundMag we take a look at the market for vinyl and all the top gear.

We also take a look at CD transports, earbuds, how speakers can be used to improve your daily workout. And of course, there is always the impact that Taylor Swift keeps bringing to the audio industry.

 

Screenshot 2023 08 11 110836 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers

DOWNLOAD MAGAZINE HERE

We also delve into over-ear headphones, amplifiers, receivers, and speakers coming from brands such as McIntosh, Sennheiser, and Beats.

With the reviews comes the new JBL Soundbar, B&W premium buds and the latest Cambridge Audio Streamer.

Screenshot 2023 08 11 115328 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers

We also showcase several affordable premium speakers that can be paired with Taylor Swift’s new  ‘Midnights’ album giving you the perfect music combo.

Other reviews include the latest from Monitor Audio, Denon and Cambridge, giving you detailed information surrounding all sorts of audio products you may be thinking of adding to your collection.

Screenshot 2023 08 11 115400 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers

Screenshot 2023 08 11 110813 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers

We don’t hold back, and give you the god’s honest truth, so you know where best to look when you’re ready to spruce up your environment. And don’t get us started on JBL’s next level soundbars!

Check out your version of SoundMag NOW, and get your movement on!

CLICK TO VIEW MAG 

4 728x90 RS800PT0 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
728x90 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
channelnews728by90juneevocd New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
JBL Soundbar 728x90 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
728x90 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
4Square clarity ad 1 New SoundMag Takes A Look At Vinyl & The Latest Speakers
Previous Post

Leave Your Sunday Sweeping & Mopping To The Latest ECOVACS Premium DEEBOT

Ultimate Ears Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

HTC To Rollout U12+ Pressure Sensitive Button Fix
New 15-Inch MacBook Pro Expected At WWDC
Google Assistant Beefs Up Phone Finding, Smart Routines