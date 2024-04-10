New Spotify AI Playlist Feature Made Available In Australia

Spotify has announced it is beta testing a new AI Playlist feature, which will provide listeners with the option of using text descriptions to create playlists.

Currently, it’s available in Australia and the UK on Android and iOS, and can be found in the ‘Your Library’ section.

The listener can then tap the ‘+’ icon to find the new AI Playlist (beta) menu. From here, they can select one of the premade playlists or create their own.

In a press release, Spotify gave some examples, including “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” and “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character.”

Then, Spotify will curate a playlist of 30 songs, based on the prompt, and the listener can adjust the results with additional prompts, such as “more hip-hop,” “less gloomy,” or “no Taylor Swift.”

Tapping “Create” will then generate the new playlist and save it to the library.

Spotify has warned that the feature is new, and provided some tips.

Places, activities, movie characters, animals, colours and emojis are all fair game with prompts, but seeing as the feature is in beta mode, Spotify is still learning from each exchange.

At launch, it’s been revealed that the most successful playlists are generated through “genre,” “mood,” or “artist” prompts.

Spotify have yet to reveal the release date for the US.

