New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

LG’s premium Micro LED “Magnit” 136-inch TV is set to become more exclusive with Bang & Olufsen (B&O) speakers now included in the package which could cost you over $300K.

The Magnit features 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits brightness will be LG’s first LED TV (no LCD panel required), suggesting that each pixel consists of LEDs.

magnit New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?

The floor-standing speakers are Beolab 90 adjust to output of the speakers’ space and also affects the type of audio it reproduces.

“With 8,200 watts per speaker, 18 premium drivers, 14 channels of 300-watt ICE power amplifiers, and 4 channels of 1,000-watt Class D Heliox amplifiers, Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 makes music and soundtracks come to life in a way that few speakers can,” shared the companies in a joint press release.

Last year, the first Magnit model costs an eye-watering $300,000, and although the price was not given, insiders do not see the pricing going down, especially with the new inclusion of B&O speakers.

The press release also suggests that there will be limited release of the lux new TV with speakers, but consumers can see the latest release at the LG Business Innovation Center in Dubai, UAE, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in the Bang & Olufsen showroom in Costa Mesa, California scheduled for September.

Leaderboard 728x90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
728x90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
TWS Banners 728x90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
TCL AFL 728x90 backup New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
728x90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
728x90TEAL New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
Copy of 728X90 New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
channelnews728by90juneevocd New Super Lux 136″ LG LED TV Now Has B&O Sound, But Have You Got $300K?
Previous Post

Sony Launches First 98 Inch 4K LCD TV

The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Acer Cranks Up PC Gaming After Doubling Sales
More Samsung S23 Ultra Info Leaks
NBN Admits Only 1-In-4 FTTN Users Will Get Top Speeds