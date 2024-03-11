New Super Mario Movie To Be Released By Nintendo In 2026

Nintendo is in talks to partner with US studio Illumination, to release a new ‘Super Mario’ movie, based on the popular video game.

Mario Games Creator, Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri will be co-producers.

This is the second co-production between the two companies, the first being the release of the first ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ back in April 2023.

The sequel is set to be released on April 3rd, 2026, in various countries and regions, including the US.

Other markets are set to receive the film later that same month. Nintendo and Illumination’s parent company, Universal Pictures, will jointly fund the film.

Shigeru Miyamoto said, “We’ll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story. We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

In recent years, Nintendo has increased its development of non-game content. The first ‘Super Mario’ movie grossed over $1.36 billion globally.

Back in November last year, a live-action film of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ was announced, a release date for which has yet to be revealed.