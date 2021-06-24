New TCL Children’s Smartwatch Coming This Year

A new kid-focused smartwatch will launch later this year from TCL.

The Movetime Family Watch 2 includes a camera as well as location tracking; 4G voice, video and text capability with emergency SOS button; and a customisable, easy-to-use Kids UI that children can decorate with different wallpapers.

According to TCL, the watch is built to give parents peace of mind.

“Since child safety comes first, the Movetime Family Watch 2 uses real-time geolocation to show where the wearer is at all times and logs a full location history.

“Safe zone geofencing also means that if they stray outside the designated area their parents have chosen, an alert is sent to the parents’ phones,” the manufacturer said.

The watch will be available later this year for €149 (around $235 AUD); official Australian pricing and release date have yet to be revealed.

