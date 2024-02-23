New Text Formatting Options Become Available On WhatsApp

WhatsApp is gaining new text formatting options beginning today to make chatting a better experience.

Prior to these new options, users could choose between bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.

The new additions open up new opportunities, including bullet lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code formatting.

These are available on Android, iOS, Web, and Mac, having previously been in testing.

gsmarena 001 3 New Text Formatting Options Become Available On WhatsApp

For a bullet list, the user just has to place the ‘-‘ symbol before their text, followed by a space, then continue adding more items by repeating the steps.

It’s the same for numbered lists except, the user adds the number, followed by a full stop and a space.

For block quotes, the user places the ‘>’ symbol, followed by a space, then what follows is a block quote.

Finally, for the inline code, the user has to wrap the text like this: ‘example.’

