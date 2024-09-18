New Tile Trackers Offer SOS Button For Emergencies

Life360 has introduced a new range of Tile Bluetooth trackers in Australia with significant new features.

The first hardware refresh in more than two years, the standout feature here is a new SOS button. It’s triggered by pressing the new multi-function button thrice.

Doing that will send a notification about the user’s location information to their designated emergency contacts. You’ll need a Life360 account, which is free, but a Tile Premium membership will enable you to contact emergency dispatch services when using the SOS feature.

The Tile Trackers are available in four models, each ready to use right out of the box with no additional accessories.

Tile Mate (A$44.95) has a built-in key ring. The Mate can be attached to items including keys and backpacks to lunchboxes and purses.

Tile Pro (A$59.95) is the company’s most powerful tracker with a built-in key ring. The Pro has a louder ring and the longest range.

Tile Slim (A$49.95) meanwhile is the company’s thinnest tracker, and slides easily into wallets, passport holders, luggage, and handbags.

Tile Sticker (A$39.95) is its smallest Bluetooth tracker on the market, and can be attached to objects such as a TV remote or even discreetly onto a bicycle.

Tile Mate, Slim, and Pro each now have extended their Bluetooth range (Tile Pro now ranges up to 500 ft). Also, the Tile Mate, Sticker, and Pro each now also have a louder ring to make finding them easier.

Life360 offers various membership tiers — Free, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — designed to meet the diverse needs of families.

The optional Gold and Platinum memberships, available in Australia, provide additional benefits, including the ability to contact emergency dispatch services with the Tile’s SOS feature.

Other optional premium benefits include Roadside Assistance, Stolen Phone Protection, 30 days of Location History, and Individual Driving Reports.

The new range of products are now available on Tile’s Australian website.