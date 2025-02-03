New Top End Loewe TV’s Now Feature Crushed Volcanic Lava

Luxury German TV brand whose top end European manufactured TV’s and appliances were recently ranged at Harvey Norman has reveal a brand new finish for their top end TV that takes a cue from volcanic lava.

Called alu black + lava the new look is available on their premium Steller Ultra-HD OLED TVs which up to now have featured a unique stone finish.

Management claim that the new finish delivers a striking contrast to the original alu-brushed + concrete design which was praised by fashion designers in Europe.

For an even sleeker finish, stellar’ s aluminium frame has been adonised in a deep black a move that is designed to complement the overall look.

Pushing the boundaries of how natural materials are used in design, the new black concrete back panel, a design signature of the stellar TV, has been produced using pigments of cooled lava.

The volcanic rock is finely ground into a powder just 60 micrometres fine and the mixed into the concrete.

To ensure durability, the surface has then been finished with a protective transparent coating.

The latest generation of their Loewe TVs are built around OLED Open Cell with master black Polarisers which deliver maximum brightness, rich blacks and unrivalled picture performance in Ultra HD resolution.

Known for their audio quality and built in hard drives the new TVs come with a high-performance integrated soundbar, that delivers up to 80 watts of powerful, rich, and resonant sound.

The TV also supports advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Virtual 3D. This ensures compatibility with current and future technologies, while class D amplifiers and cutting-edge DSPs optimise audio clarity.

The stellar’ s ultra-slim design is complemented by integrated cable management, keeping all connections concealed for a clean, streamlined look. This ensures your space appears just as sleek as the TV itself, making stellar the perfect blend of form and function.

The TVs also deliver seamless access to major platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime via the Tizen operating system which is also used by Samsung for their premium TVs.

For gamers, the stellar delivers ultra-smooth performance with a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of 144 Hz, ensuring lag-free responsiveness even in the most action-packed moments. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and integrated DR+ technology, stellar supports endless entertainment possibilities.

Prices and Availability

The Loewe stellar is available in 42”, 48”, 55” and 65” screen sizes and will be available in Australia from May 2025.

Recommended Retail prices:

• stellar dr+ 42” alu black + lava: $6,499

• stellar dr+ 48” alu black + lava: $ 7,499

• stellar dr+ 55” alu black + lava: $ 8,499

• stellar dr+ 65” alu black + lava: $10,999