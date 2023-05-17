New Vertical GPS Adventure Watch Unveiled By Suunto

Suunto have announced its new Vertical GPS adventure watch which features free offline smart features, solar charging, unbeatable battery life, and is made in Finland with 100% renewable energy.

This new adventure watch has been designed for outdoor expeditions and committed training. showcasing toughness, offline maps and accuracy all through solar charging.

The GPS adventure sports watch is being described as a “reliable guide for exploring the highest peaks, the steepest valleys and everywhere in between.”

The Suunto Vertical will be equipped with outdoor offline maps free of charge globally, and by using the app’s heatmaps, users can discover routes easily, along with 3D maps and road surface type layers.

Suunto are offering greater safety and confidence with this.

Head of Suunto ANZ, Damian Commane has said, “Suunto appeals to a wide range of Australian customers, but all crave detailed and accurate information and a watch that will spend more time on their wrist than on a charger. The Suunto Vertical is engineered to take sports watch performance to a new level as it delivers best-in-class battery life and a wide range of features to empower and motivate.”

“While extending our deep heritage in sports watches and precision instruments, the Suunto Vertical also offers comprehensive offline maps which, when combined with battery life that is boosted by solar charging, means we can deliver our most premium product to date.”

This watch has a battery life enabling 85 hours of continuous exercise, the most accurate location tracking with the titanium solar variant. and 60 hours with the stainless steel variant.

Tour Mode will provide accurate tracking, and offer 500 hours of continuous exercise tracking.

During daily mode, the Suunto Vertical can accompany the user for up to 60 days, and possibly up to one year with charging for the titanium solar variant.

There are over 95 different sport modes the user can choose from, ranging from trail running to swimming.

The Vertical can help customise sport modes in the Suunto app for users who like to customise training or daily exercise.

There is a wide variety of customisation options and advanced training tools.

What’s new is a Training zone where users will be able to follow a training load, progress, recovery, and sleep analysis. They will also be able to benefit from training insights that come from AI-based Suunto coaches.

Strava, Training Peaks and Komoot will be able to help users connect to their community and inspire competition and adventure.

See below the Vertical Key features:

– Free of charge outdoor offline maps on watch

– Plan routes in the Suunto app with sport-specific heatmaps and road surface type information and sync into watch

– The best battery – up to 85 hours with best accuracy, 500 hours in Tour mode, and 60 days in daily use.

– Solar charging in the titanium solar variants provides at least 30% more power on sunny days

– Market leading accuracy provided by dual band GNSS system

– Weather forecast, compass and barometer-based altitude readings and storm alarms help you to stay aware of your surroundings

– Robust adventure watch with extruded buttons and large screen size of 1,4”

– Made with sapphire glass, stainless steel, and four models with grade 5 titanium

– Weight: the titanium model 74 g and steel model 86 g

– Made and designed in Finland with 100% renewable energy

– Fully carbon compensated in a Tree-Nation reforestation project with Verified Carbon Units (validated by an international verification program ensuring the quality of carbon offsetting projects)

– Tested to the highest military standard of toughness (MIL-STD-810H)

– Daily activity tracking: steps, heart rate, sleep, calories, stress and more

– Over the air software updates

– Waterproof down to -100 m

– 97 sport modes to choose from and the ability to create custom modes