New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats

Audio, Wireless by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

The new Bose SoundLink Flex wireless Bluetooth speaker takes its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating seriously by adding the ability to float to its other features. So if you drop it in the pool or bath, or experience a misadventure while cruising the harbour, it will float back up to the surface.

Adding to its appeal, the battery life is up to 12 hours, and it will dynamically detect its orientation and automatically adjust “to deliver uncompromised audio through BosePositionIQ technology”.

%name New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats

That means it will pump out optimal sound whether it’s hanging from your backpack, shower or beach chair by the utility loop, sitting on the kitchen counter, or resting next to you by the pool.

It’s also rugged enough to handle itself in a scrap, thanks to a soft silicone back and powder-coated steel grille that keeps it safe if you drop it. Plus, it’s UV-light and corrosion resistant, and comes in black, white smoke or stone blue.

Use simple voice prompts to pair it with your phone or tablet in seconds, and using the Bose Connect app lets you personalise settings and receive software updates.

HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
Media 728 × 90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
Leaderboard 728x90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
728x90 New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
ARL0458 Arlo Pro 4 Oct21 Banner 728x90 V2 scaled New Waterproof Bose Speaker Floats
Previous Post

Acer Level Up New Gaming Rig And Projectors

How To Update Your Vaccine Status App

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alcatel Launches New 2-in-1 Tablet 'PLUS 12'
in 'News'
Amazon Echo Spot Heading Down Under
in 'News'
CES 2018: Linksys Slashes Velop Mesh Router Price
in 'Home Office'