New WebOS Update Brings Chromecast To Older LG OLED TVs

LG Electronics will include Chromecast in the forthcoming webOS upgrade for OLED TVs from 2022. As of now, 2023 has not yet been confirmed.

LG will begin upgrading webOS in TVs once it is purchased and the models to be upgraded are the 2022 OLED A2, B2, C2, CS, G2 and Z2.

With Chromecast, users have the ability to share music, videos and other media content from a smartphone, tablet or PC onto the TV screen. Currently, LG TVs support Apple’s Airplay.

LG also said that their 2022 TV models will receive four webOS platform upgrades, which could mean webOS 22, webOS 24, webOS 25 in 2025, and webOS 26 the year after.

“In early 2024, the webOS Re:New program will bring the latest webOS upgrade to every model in LG’s 2022 OLED TV lineup, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, as well as LG’s 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series), promising users the joy of a new TV experience for the next five years. This upgrade will be extended to more LG TVs worldwide in the future to add more entertainment and versatility to the TV experience across the world,” LG said.