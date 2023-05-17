New Wireless Speakers Come From McIntosh & Grateful Dead Collab

McIntosh have collaborated with superstar rock band the Grateful Dead for the release of two limited edition versions of its RS150 and RS250 wireless speakers.

The changed aren’t much, but each speaker will include the iconic Grateful Dead “dancing bears” motif and “Stealie” logo, with McIntosh’s illuminated digital output meter that is able to mimic the analog meters on McIntosh amplifiers.

Produced alongside Rhino Entertainment, the collaboration stems from a decades-long relationship beginning when McIntosh powered the Grateful Dead’s “Wall of Sound” live audio system.

It was revealed at a concert at San Francisco’s Cow Palace on March 23rd, 1974, and consisted of 48 McIntosh MC2300 amplifiers which were able to deliver 28,800 watts of power.

President of McIntosh, Charlie Randall has said, “It has been an honor to work with the Grateful Dead for almost half a century of friendship – and we’re proud to celebrate our relationship with such a unique and high-quality product collaboration. We’ve had the privilege to work with the Grateful Dead on numerous occasions over the past fifty years, using the latest in audio technology to amplify their music into a historic experience.”

McIntosh will also be collaborating with Dead & Company where they will power the intermissions of a summer tour with a custom audio system. During intermissions on The Final Tour 2023, Dead & Company will showcase an unmatched high-fidelity sound experience, where audiences will listen to a vinyl collection made by the members of Dead & Company, that will be played through a custom-designed McIntosh MT10 Precision Turntable and C12000 Preamplifier.

The intermissions will be broadcasted during each concert and via livestreams on livedead.co.

This collaboration began on May 19th at the Kia Forum Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Archivist and Legacy Manager for the Grateful Dead, David Lemieux has said, “The Grateful Dead’s live oeuvre had always had two primary components that helped deliver the magic to Dead Heads: performance quality and sound quality. The former was fulfilled through practice, respectful listening, and otherworldly creativity and talent with which the band members were blessed. The latter, the sound quality, was fulfilled through McIntosh. From the band’s earliest days through their 30 year performing career 1965-1995, the Grateful Dead and their crew relied upon the unparalleled power and clarity that only McIntosh could deliver. Perhaps most notably, the Dead’s most famous and awe-inspiring sound system, 1974’s Wall Of Sound, was powered almost entirely through McIntosh. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership well into the 21st Century.”

Price & Availability

These RS150 and RS250 wireless speakers will only be available to U.S. customers starting May 15th.

They will be available for $1,500 (approx. $2,250 AUD) for the RS150 and $3,500 (approx. $5,260 AUD) for the RS250.

The regular versions can be purchased at $2,245 AUD (RS150) and $5,395 AUD (RS250). Both on sale at https://klappav.com.au/.

Regular prices are $2,495 AUD (RS150) and $5,995 AUD (RS250).