New Yamaha High-Res Buds Deliver 24-Hour Battery

Yamaha’s YTW-E3 earbud series keeps improving, now featuring the aptX Adaptive codec to stream at a higher quality then regular Bluetooth, plus 24-hour battery life with the charging case.

If that’s not enough, the TW-E3C also complete the package with an IPX5 waterproof rating so they’re fine for a sweaty workout, and they roll out the door at around $110.

But the sound here is the most impressive thing – this codec helps maintain a stable connection even when there is interference, and the buds feature what Yamaha call “true sound”, a combo of acoustic features in place to deliver a realistic soundstage with solid bass, as well as clear mids and treble zones.

You’ll also enjoy a low-latency gaming mode that reduces audio lag, so they’re good for gaming on the go. Plus, there’s multipoint connectivity  so they can be hooked into two devices at the same time, so there’s no trouble switching between them.

If you need more to bring you on board, the TW-E3C buds have two mics designed to isolate your voice during calls, even if you’re in a noisy situation.

