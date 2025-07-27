News Corp Facing Legal Action After They Labelled Son Of Former Mosman Deputy Mayor A ‘Mosman Stabber’

News Corp are set to be sued, after they labelled an image of the son of former Mosman Deputy Mayor as the ‘Mosman Stabber’ the only problem he was not at an all girls’ party in Mosman on the night the stabling took place.

In what has been described as “sloppy sensational seeking journalism News Corp is believed to be trying to resolve the issue of the wrong picture being used via mediation.

Sydney lawyer Rebekah Giles principal at Giles George solicitor, has already been appointed after the Daily Telegraph and journalist Danielle Gusmaroli splashed the image of Angus Bendall the son of Roy Bendall alongside a headline ‘Bouncer Accused of Party Stabbing”.

And if that was not bad enough News Corp then used his image in an effort to generate traffic to the story across their social media network which they claim generates millions of followers.

This in turn resulted in add on publicity across national TV networks who referenced the story.

It was not until last Friday in a small three par apology on News.com.au and in the Daily Telegraph that News Corp apologised.

They claimed that On July 21, 2025, The Daily Telegraph published an article about Hugo Phipson who has been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a pool party in Mosman.

A photo published with the article identified Angus Bendall (pictured) as the accused man. This was incorrect.

Mr Bendall has no association whatsoever with the allegations described in the article and was not present at the party.

Soon after the image appeared Angus Bendall was stood down from his job within hours the family was being questioned by local residents who know the Bendall family.

His father Roy Bendall who has served on Mosman Council also found himself under siege along with Angus Bendall’s sister who had to confront school friends who had seen the image.

It now appears that journalist Danielle Gusmaroli had made no attempt to qualify the identity of the image with the family before it was used and after it was stripped from a school Facebook page.

Gusmarlio who labels herself a ‘senior journalist’ and wrote the story alongside the wrong image of Angus Bendall also failed to mention that it was a girl only party and that Phipson along with others had been asked to work as security at the party in Awaba Street Mosman.

The party got out of control when a group of men in cars arrived.

After initially being denied access, they went away only to return which is when the stabbing incident took place that later resulted in one of the parents of the unwanted visitors turning up at the event.

The maximum payout for the damage to the reputation of Angus Bendall is $500,000.