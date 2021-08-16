Next Fitbit Charge Will Have Colour Screen

Fitbit’s upcoming Charge 5 fitness tracker has been leaked, and will according to the images have a colour screen.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the as-yet-unrevealed successor to the Charge 4, launched in April last year. New images from noted leaker Evan Blass, which appear to be marketing renders, indicate that the Charge 5 will have a large colour screen similar to the Fitbit Luxe, and be available in at least three different designs – black, blue/silver, and pink/gold.

While no official announcement has been made, FCC filings suggest that Fitbit is gearing up to release a new “Wireless Activity Tracker” as soon as October – a hint corroborated by the images from Blass, which show the date October 23 on the fitness band’s screen.

The Charge 4 is on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $179 at time of writing, and the Charge 5 is expected to slot into a similar price range as its predecessor.