Nintendo Alarmo Available To Pre-Order At JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo’s motion-sensing alarm clock, Alarmo, is now available to pre-order at JB Hi-Fi for $159, with deliveries expected to commence on March 31, 2025.

Alarmo first went on sale in some markets back in October, but was only available for Nintendo Switch Online members.

Although buyers no longer need a Nintendo Switch account to purchase it, they would still need to set up a free Nintendo account to download updates for the alarm clock.

The Alarmo plays sounds from various Nintendo games. These include popular Nintendo games such as Super Mario Bros. Odyssey, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Alarmo plays sound effects in sync to the user’s movements to help coax them to get out of bed.

When the in-built motion sensors detect that the user has sat up, a triumphant tune plays to signal the end of the alarm and it automatically stops playing.

Alarmo’s sounds become more intense the longer it takes the user to wake up. Unlike regular alarm clocks, users do not have to press a button to stop the alarm sounds manually.

The updates that can be downloaded for the alarm clock include tunes from Mario Kart 8 and as well as an upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed update too.

Apart from the Alarmo, one of the eagerly anticipated releases from Nintendo is the upcoming Switch 2 console which is expected to be available in Australia by May. Nintnedo has already released images and videos of its new handheld console. You can read more about it on ChannelNews here.