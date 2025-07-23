Nintendo Announces $769 Switch 2 Bundle with Pokémon Legends: Z-A for October 16

Nintendo has announced a Switch 2 bundle featuring Pokémon Legends: Z-A, scheduled for release on October 16 with a retail price of $769.

The bundle includes the new Switch 2 console and a digital copy of Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, offering enhanced performance features specifically optimised for the upgraded hardware.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends: Z-A represents an enhanced version of what is technically a Switch 1 game, similar to how its predecessor Pokémon Legends: Arceus was originally developed.

Nintendo promises “improved performance, enhanced resolution, and smoother frame rates” for the Switch 2 version, addressing performance concerns that affected Arceus on the original Switch hardware.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is an action role-playing game that deviates from traditional Pokémon gameplay mechanics, combining real-time capture elements with classic turn-based battle systems.

The game appears to be set entirely within Lumiose City, positioning it as a spiritual sequel to Pokémon X and Y, which originally featured the same fictional location.

The bundle announcement emerged during a new Pokémon Presents livestream where Game Freak revealed various franchise developments.

The presentation included footage from an upcoming television series created by the makers of Wallace and Gromit, along with a trailer for a new season of the Netflix series Pokémon Concierge.

The timing of the October 16 release positions the bundle strategically for the holiday shopping season, when console bundles typically provide value for consumers facing rising video game prices.

With AAA games now costing $99, bundled offerings help offset individual purchase costs while providing immediate gaming content with new hardware.

The Switch 2 represents Nintendo’s next-generation console following the highly successful original Switch, which launched in 2017 and became one of the best-selling gaming systems in history.

The enhanced hardware capabilities enable improved performance for games that struggled on the original platform, particularly graphics-intensive titles like Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A continues the experimental approach begun with Arceus, which blended open-world exploration with traditional Pokémon mechanics while introducing new capture and battle systems.

The Lumiose City setting suggests a focus on urban exploration rather than the wilderness environments featured in previous Legends games.

The $500 price point positions the bundle competitively within the console market, providing both hardware and software for consumers entering Nintendo’s ecosystem.

The digital distribution of the game ensures immediate availability upon console setup while reducing packaging costs and environmental impact.

For Pokémon enthusiasts, the bundle offers an opportunity to experience the franchise’s latest evolution on optimal hardware from launch day.

The enhanced Switch 2 version addresses technical limitations that may have impacted previous Legends games, potentially providing the definitive experience for this gameplay style.

The announcement reinforces Nintendo’s strategy of leveraging popular franchises to drive console adoption while providing clear value propositions for consumers.

Pokémon remains one of Nintendo’s most powerful brands for attracting both dedicated fans and newcomers to gaming platforms.

Industry observers note that console bundles have become increasingly important as standalone hardware prices rise and consumers seek comprehensive entertainment packages.

The Switch 2 bundle follows this trend while capitalising on Pokémon’s enduring appeal across diverse demographics and age groups.