Nintendo Launches New OLED Switch Model

Nintendo has unveiled a new Switch model with an upgraded OLED screen.

While the new Switch was tipped to feature more powerful processors and Nvidia-powered 4K AI upscaling through technology similar to the chipmaker’s DLSS, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) offers modest improvements over the existing Switch, including a larger 7-inch OLED screen, enhanced audio, 64GB of internal storage, a new wide adjustable stand, and a revamped dock with built-in Ethernet. Battery life is set to remain about the same as the original 6.2-inch Switch, as well.

Doug Bowser, CEO of Nintendo of America, has promoted the OLED Switch as a new alternative for people who want to play in handheld or tabletop modes on a more vibrant screen.

“With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite,” he said.

The OLED Switch will be available in either a white or neon red/neon blue model, with the new dock – in either black or white, with rounded corners compared to the square corners on the old dock – also sold individually through Nintendo’s website; aside from the ethernet port, both Switch docks are interchangeable, allowing either Switch model to be used in either dock.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is set to launch on October 8, the same day as Nintendo’s new title Metroid Dread, and will cost $539.95 AUD – a markup of more than $140 over the old Switch.

