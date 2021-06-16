Nintendo Reveals Breath Of The Wild Sequel For 2022

The highly-anticipated sequel to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is slated for release next year, with the gaming giant releasing a teaser trailer at E3.

In its latest Nintendo Direct presentation, the developer included a teaser trailer for the Breath of the Wild sequel, which will apparently see hero Link able to access the skies over Hyrule similarly to previous Zelda title Skyward Sword, which will be released in an HD remaster for Switch on July 16. The as-yet-unnamed sequel will release in 2022, according to the trailer.

Released in 2017, the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was rolled out as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, as well as being the last game for the Wii U.

Nintendo announced a slew of other titles and updates at the Direct presentation overnight, including a new entry in the Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread; a collection of N64 Mario Party stages, Mario Party Superstars; a new WarioWare game, WarioWare: Get It Together; and Japanese RPG Shin Megami Tensei V.

The company is also releasing a Game & Watch device with classic Zelda games later this year, celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary; however, no news was forthcoming about the widely-anticipated upgrade to the Switch, which is expected to feature Nvidia graphics with DLSS upscaling and an OLED screen.