Nintendo Switch 2 Arrives in June, Priced from A$699

Nintendo has officially announced that the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in Australia on June 5, with a starting price of A$699.95.

A bundle including the new Mario Kart World game will also be available for A$769.95.

The announcement, which came after yesterday’s news that Nintendo’s stock soared to its highest level in seven years, was made during a special Nintendo Direct presentation, where the company showcased the upgraded console alongside a lineup of new and returning titles.

The Switch 2 boasts a larger 7.9-inch display, improved graphics, and new social features that aim to enhance multiplayer gaming.

One of the standout additions to the Switch 2 is the GameChat feature, which allows players to communicate with friends in real-time via a built-in microphone. Players can also share their screen with others, making it easier to collaborate or get help during difficult gameplay moments.

The Joy-Con controllers have also been revamped, now including a “C” button for quick access to GameChat. Additionally, the new Pro Controller includes extra back buttons for enhanced gameplay control.

The console will support 4K resolution when docked and feature backwards compatibility for existing Switch games, though users will need a microSD Express memory card to store new titles.

Nintendo has lined up a strong collection of launch titles, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Project 007 – a new James Bond game, revisiting the classic GoldenEye 007 experience.

The original Nintendo Switch, launched in 2017, has sold over 150 million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling consoles of all time. However, unlike its predecessor, the Switch 2 won’t benefit from the pandemic-driven demand that skyrocketed gaming sales in recent years.

Nintendo’s financial success heavily relies on the Switch 2’s performance. In the last fiscal year, 93.8% of Nintendo’s revenue came from gaming hardware and software sales, significantly more than competitors Sony (33%) and Microsoft (25%).

While keeping the ‘Switch’ brand may help build on the original’s popularity, Nintendo will be keen to avoid the fate of the Wii U, which struggled to differentiate itself from the best-selling Wii and sold just 13.56 million units in total.

Ahead of the launch, Nintendo will host ‘Switch 2 Experience’ events in Melbourne and other major cities worldwide, giving players the chance to try out the new console before release.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for purchase on June 5 for A$699.95, with the Mario Kart World bundle retailing at A$769.95. Pre-orders are now available from JB Hi-Fi.