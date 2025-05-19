Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Resale prices for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 are skyrocketing on Japanese e-commerce platforms, with listings reaching over 100,000 yen (approx. AU$1,050), more than double the device’s 49,980 yen (approx. AU$537.10) retail price.

The handheld console is set to launch officially on June 5, but scalpers have flooded online marketplaces such as Rakuten Ichiba, Amazon Japan, and Yahoo!

Auctions with pre-order listings, despite not yet having the product in stock.

Some listings claim “100% guaranteed purchase” or promise shipment as early as June 4.

In response, LY Corp., which operates Yahoo! Auctions and Yahoo! Flea Market, stated that posting unreleased products violates platform rules and warned of possible account suspensions.

While many listings have been removed, new ones continue to appear.

Amazon and Rakuten have also flagged potential action against sellers pricing products far above MSRP.

%name Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch

As of Friday, at least 50 resale listings for the Switch 2 remain, many positioned as “pre-orders” or “almost new.”

The Switch 2 has already attracted 2.2 million lottery entries in Japan, far exceeding Nintendo’s expectations.

President Shuntaro Furukawa apologised for the high demand, acknowledging that many customers will miss out on the initial batch.

To combat scalping, Nintendo and major retailers have introduced lottery-based sales with eligibility restrictions, such as requiring 50+ hours of playtime on an existing console or a year-long subscription to a paid Nintendo service.

Major chains have also enforced app sign-ups and purchase history checks to qualify for entry.

The Switch 2 joins a long list of popular gaming consoles, such as the original Switch and PlayStation 5, that have faced rampant scalping, with some estimates suggesting up to 30% of original Switch consoles were resold at peak demand.

While reselling electronics is not illegal in Japan, unlike certain restricted goods like concert tickets or face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ethical concerns around console scalping remain a point of public debate.

MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Litheaudio 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
hitachi banner 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
728X90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Marshall 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Westan 728x90px Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch 2 Resale Prices Soar to $700 Ahead of Launch
Previous Post

Hisense Unveils Vidda C3 Pro 4K Laser Projector with Harman JBL Sound

Samsung to Use Titanium Back Plate in Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Tri-Fold Model

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

OLED TV Price War Panasonic 55″ Cut To $1,986

Google Goes Big On AI With New Pixel Feature Drop

Razer Announce Barracuda Headset Range