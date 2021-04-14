Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue

Gaming Hardware, News, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Nintendo has unveiled a new colour for its Switch Lite handheld console.

Set to release May 21, alongside the new Switch game Miitopia, the blue Switch Lite joins Nintendo’s existing range of colours – grey, yellow, turquoise, and coral.

“The blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play.

“With a new blue Nintendo Switch Lite system by your side, there’s no limit to the places your imagination can take you,” says Nintendo.

blue switch lite box Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue

Release in 2019, the Switch Lite is a handheld-only version of Nintendo’s popular Switch console, and features a smaller design with built-in controls as opposed to the standard Switch’s detachable Joy-Cons. Nintendo is speculated to be planning a higher-end Switch variant for later this year.

The Nintendo Switch Lite retails for $329 in Australia.

JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
728x90 5 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
BW Trade In 728x90 1 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
ARL0335 Arlo Pro 4 Banner 728x90 FA scaled Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue
Previous Post

Spotify Drives Into Cars With New Streamer

Amazon Adds Zigbee To New Wi-Fi 6 Eero Routers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alexa Takes On Google Assistant With Oz Launch Confirmed
in 'News'
Review: Jabra Elite Sport Showcase A Bright But Imperfect Future
in 'Sound'
Acer Signs On As PUBG Tournament Sponsor
in 'News'