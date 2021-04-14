Nintendo Switch Lite Goes Blue

Nintendo has unveiled a new colour for its Switch Lite handheld console.

Set to release May 21, alongside the new Switch game Miitopia, the blue Switch Lite joins Nintendo’s existing range of colours – grey, yellow, turquoise, and coral.

“The blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play.

“With a new blue Nintendo Switch Lite system by your side, there’s no limit to the places your imagination can take you,” says Nintendo.

Release in 2019, the Switch Lite is a handheld-only version of Nintendo’s popular Switch console, and features a smaller design with built-in controls as opposed to the standard Switch’s detachable Joy-Cons. Nintendo is speculated to be planning a higher-end Switch variant for later this year.

The Nintendo Switch Lite retails for $329 in Australia.