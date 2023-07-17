Nintendo Switch, PC To Gain Playdate’s Best Game

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Gamers not owning a Playdate don’t have to fret anymore as one of its best games, Hyper Meteor will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 27th.

Hyper Meteor is a modern spin on Asteroids, bite-sized, arcade-style high score game where players have to blast meteors while piloting a ship.

The ship was originally controlled through Playdate’s crank, with players turning the ship 360 degrees and pressing a button to boost forward.

capsule 616x353 Nintendo Switch, PC To Gain Playdates Best Game

The new version is more feature-filled, and along with the standard endless mode, it will feature a survival-based Meteor Mode, with a three minute high score blitz.

It also has the addition of a two player co-op mode, along with online leaderboards, a new soundtrack, 50 achievements, and 25 swappable colour palettes.

Hyper Meteor will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 27th this year.

