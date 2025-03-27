Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console

News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Nintendo is on the verge of releasing its all-new Switch 2 console, with media reports indicating that pre-orders for the console will open as soon as next week.

Ahead of its launch, the company has scheduled a livestreamed Nintendo Direct presentation for March 28 at 1am Sydney time.

It has insisted that “there will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.” The approximately 30-minute session is instead expected to focus on upcoming games for Nintendo Switch.

Screen Shot 2025 01 17 at 9.37.09 am Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console

 

Gamers can expect a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, according to Digital Trends. The remainder of the presentation will likely focus on third-party ports and as well as remasters that are yet to arrive on Switch.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently said the Switch 2 will be backward-compatible, which means that it can play games from the current platform.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, appeared to suggest recently that Xbox games will be released for Switch 2. These titles could include Diablo 4 and Halo.

Screen Shot 2025 01 17 at 9.40.40 am Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console

 

Nintendo has already revealed what its Switch 2 console will look like and has also confirmed that Australians will be able to get their hands on it in May.

Nintendo expects ¥280 billion (A$2.88 billion) in operating income in the fiscal year to March, shaving off more than a fifth from its prior forecast.

The original Switch has sold more than 1.3 billion copies of software and more than 150 million units of the handheld hardware.

The company recently revealed a trailer of the upcoming Switch 2, but details on the hybrid console which can be connected to the TV via its dock are still scarce.

JBL TourPro3 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
denon perl white 728x90 1 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Litheaudio 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
hitachi banner 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
728x90 we see oled CN Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
JB BUNDLE ESSENTIAL 2025 Banner 728x90px Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Westan 728x90px Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Haier 728x90 1 Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console
Previous Post

Ring Launches AI-Powered Smart Video Search

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Essential Still Silent After Flagship Smartphone Misses Ship Date

Sorry, Foxtel – The World Has Moved On, Says Paul Budde

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7-Inch Display