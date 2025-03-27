Nintendo To Announce New Games For Switch Console

Nintendo is on the verge of releasing its all-new Switch 2 console, with media reports indicating that pre-orders for the console will open as soon as next week.

Ahead of its launch, the company has scheduled a livestreamed Nintendo Direct presentation for March 28 at 1am Sydney time.

It has insisted that “there will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.” The approximately 30-minute session is instead expected to focus on upcoming games for Nintendo Switch.

Gamers can expect a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, according to Digital Trends. The remainder of the presentation will likely focus on third-party ports and as well as remasters that are yet to arrive on Switch.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently said the Switch 2 will be backward-compatible, which means that it can play games from the current platform.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, appeared to suggest recently that Xbox games will be released for Switch 2. These titles could include Diablo 4 and Halo.

Nintendo has already revealed what its Switch 2 console will look like and has also confirmed that Australians will be able to get their hands on it in May.

Nintendo expects ¥280 billion (A$2.88 billion) in operating income in the fiscal year to March, shaving off more than a fifth from its prior forecast.

The original Switch has sold more than 1.3 billion copies of software and more than 150 million units of the handheld hardware.

The company recently revealed a trailer of the upcoming Switch 2, but details on the hybrid console which can be connected to the TV via its dock are still scarce.