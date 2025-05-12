Nintendo Update Grants Power to Disable Consoles Running Pirated Games

Nintendo has updated its user agreement to grant itself the authority to disable any Switch console found running pirated games or unauthorised modifications.

The change, first noted by Game File, significantly expands Nintendo’s legal recourse against piracy.

While previous terms prohibited actions like reverse-engineering user accounts, the new agreement explicitly forbids users from bypassing, modifying, decrypting, or tampering with the Nintendo Account Services or device protections.

If these conditions are breached, Nintendo reserves the right to render the device or associated account “permanently unusable in whole or in part.”

This legal update arrives ahead of the launch of the Switch 2 on June 5, a console expected to prioritise digital downloads and enhanced online services. With this shift, Nintendo appears to be taking a more proactive approach to preventing software piracy and console modification.

The company has historically taken a strong stance on emulation and unauthorised software. In the past year, it has pursued legal action against the creators of popular Switch emulators Yuzu and Ryujinx, and shut down forums accused of distributing pirated content or offering technical guidance on circumventing Nintendo’s protections.

It is currently unclear how Nintendo will detect such activity. However, the company’s privacy policy indicates it collects error data and may monitor user interactions, particularly with the rollout of a new Game Chat feature on the Switch 2.

