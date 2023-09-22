Nintendo Welcomes Password-less Sign-Ins

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Nintendo has added support for passkeys, which is a password-less sign-in method utilising fingerprints, face scans, and other methods to access online accounts.

The company now lets users register and use a passkey to sign-in from multiple devices.

In order to add a passkey, users can head to account.nintendo.com from the device they want to use the passkey with. Once signed into the account, hit sign-in and security settings > Passkeys > Edit.

Then proceed to select Register a new passkey, and follow the steps for the setup process.

%name Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins

Currently, passkeys are only supported on devices with iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, macOS 13 or later, and Android 9 or later. 10 different passkeys can be registered to the account.

Nintendo have joined a range of other online services providing support for passkeys. This year alone, Apple, TikTok, PayPal, and 1Password all rolled out passkey support. Google also brought the method to Chrome, Cloud, and Workspace accounts.

230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
728x90TEAL Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
Leaderboard 728x90 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
TCL AFL 728x90 backup Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
ARL0XXX E1 Clearance Banner 728x90px V1 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
moto g14 banner pale lilac and steel gray 728X90 Nintendo Welcomes Password less Sign Ins
Previous Post

New Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar A Threat To Sonos

Apple's HomePod Now Supports Hands-Free Spotify Play

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Amazon To Reveal New Smart Devices Sep 25
Leaked: Apple Transforming Siri Into A Life & Wellness Coach
Q Acoustics Release Concept 300 Speakers