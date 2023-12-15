No Price Rise For New Samsung Galaxy S24, Satellite Tipped

According to a new report, Samsung is in talks to sell its upcoming Galaxy S24 series at the same prices as the predecessors, the Galaxy S23 range. Another report has leaked that seemingly confirms the emergency satellite texting feature will be a part of the S24 range.

There have been rumours about the satellite feature for a while now, but a leaked screenshot seems to clear doubts. It states the unnamed phone supports emergency texting via satellite connection.

It also suggests that all Galaxy S24 phones will support the feature, not dependant on the chipset. Samsung meets 3GPP standards for this kind of connection with the series, however, it remains unclear if it will be available globally right at the beginning.

In terms of pricing, the company is reportedly keeping the same prices at last year, as it believes it can boost sales during a recovering market, while adding more features for cheaper prices.

Its goal is to see 10% more sales than last year, attempting to ship 33 million units total.

By using the Exynos 2400 chip for the vanilla and Plus models, the company can maintain pricing in some markets. The Ultra however, is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset everywhere.