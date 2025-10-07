Nokia 800 Tough Gets Second-Generation Model After Six-Year Wait

HMD Global is reportedly working on a second-generation Nokia 800 Tough, six years after the original rugged keypad phone launched in 2019.

According to a reliable HMD and Nokia tipster on X, the update comes following HMD Global’s recent extension of its Nokia licensing deal announced late last month.

The new model appears to be a light refresh rather than a complete redesign.

The leak suggests the sequel will replace the original’s microUSB port with USB-C and upgrade from KaiOS 2.5.2 to KaiOS 3.1.

A leaked render shows the device looks nearly identical to its predecessor, featuring a single rear camera flanked by an LED flash on one side and a speaker grille on the other.

Given its lineage, the phone is expected to retain IP68 water and dust resistance along with MIL-STD-810G durability certification.

The first-generation Nokia 800 Tough featured a 2.4-inch TFT display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 chipset, 512MB of RAM, and a 2MP rear camera.

Connectivity included Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS, powered by a 2,100mAh battery.

No official pricing or release date has been announced.

However, the original model launched at $178 in 2019, suggesting the second-generation device could land in a similar price range.

The Nokia 800 Tough targets users seeking durable, purpose-built phones for demanding environments or those wanting a minimalist alternative to smartphones.