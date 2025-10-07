Nokia 800 Tough Gets Second-Generation Model After Six-Year Wait

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
HMD Global is reportedly working on a second-generation Nokia 800 Tough, six years after the original rugged keypad phone launched in 2019.

According to a reliable HMD and Nokia tipster on X, the update comes following HMD Global’s recent extension of its Nokia licensing deal announced late last month.

The new model appears to be a light refresh rather than a complete redesign.

The leak suggests the sequel will replace the original’s microUSB port with USB-C and upgrade from KaiOS 2.5.2 to KaiOS 3.1.

A leaked render shows the device looks nearly identical to its predecessor, featuring a single rear camera flanked by an LED flash on one side and a speaker grille on the other.

Nokia 800 Tough 03 Nokia 800 Tough Gets Second Generation Model After Six Year Wait

Given its lineage, the phone is expected to retain IP68 water and dust resistance along with MIL-STD-810G durability certification.

The first-generation Nokia 800 Tough featured a 2.4-inch TFT display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 chipset, 512MB of RAM, and a 2MP rear camera.

Connectivity included Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS, powered by a 2,100mAh battery.

No official pricing or release date has been announced.

However, the original model launched at $178 in 2019, suggesting the second-generation device could land in a similar price range.

The Nokia 800 Tough targets users seeking durable, purpose-built phones for demanding environments or those wanting a minimalist alternative to smartphones.

