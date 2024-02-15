Nokia Reveals New AI Assistant For Industrial Workers

Nokia has unveiled its new AI assistant, which generates messages for industrial workers, including warnings about faulty machinery.

This is based on real-time data and recommended ways to boost factory output.

Called ‘MX Workmate,’ it will expand Nokia’s communications technology used by industrial clients, and harnesses AI LLMs (large language models) to write human like text.

This could include early warnings about machine failure, with recommendations for repairs, solutions to boost production rate and quality, or dealing with accidents at factories.

The company already provides 4G and 5G technology that allows in house communications, and help companies connect to data from machines.

“Now the idea is we have an assistant that’s there to help the worker make sense of all this data.”

Generative AI is able to create human like content, and while its still in the early stages, many claim it can cause legal and ethical concerns.

Nokia’s new tool is compliant with OT (operational technology) regulations, but has been claimed to still require proper testing and fine-tuning to work across industries.

“Maybe a year, a year and a half, before we see first real implementation.”

The first versions of the tool are set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress in late February.