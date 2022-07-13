Nokia Still Making SLR Cameras, Despite Reports

Nikon is still making and selling SLR cameras, despite what you may have heard.

The company has denied reports it will stop production of SLR cameras, after an unconfirmed Nikkei Asia story got picked up by international news outlets.

“There was a media article regarding Nikon’s withdrawal of SLR development,” the Japanese camera maker said in a statement.

“This media article is only speculation and Nikon has made no announcement in this regards. Nikon is continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR. Nikon appreciate your continuous support.”

Last month, Terushi Shimizu, CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions said that smartphone cameras will make DSLR cameras obsolete by 2024.

”We expect that still images from smartphones will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex cameras within the next few years,” he said at a business briefing.

“Around 2019, it was said that the three elements of the battery, display, and camera will evolve in smartphones.

“While the other two are technically saturated, there are still expectations for the camera to evolve.”