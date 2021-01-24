Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range

News by David Richards Share
X

Nokia who has seen a significant lift in sales in Australia, as consumers search out non-Chinese brands is set to launch several new smartphones including 5G models during the next two quarters.Nokia 2021 smartphone 2 1024x574 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range

The first new 2021 model is tipped to be the Nokia 1.4 followed by Nokia 6.3/6.4, and Nokia 7.3/7.4 which are both 5G smartphones.

The Nokia 1.4 could be officially unveiled in February 2021 it will incorporate a more powerful camera according to leaks as well as, a bigger battery, and greater RAM/storage than its predecessor, the Nokia 1.3. It also comes with a Fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G is to be launched alongside the Nokia 7.3/7.4 5G between March and early May 2021 which is when Motorola is also set to launch new models. Samsung is also tipped to launch a new mid-market range of smartphones in this period.

The Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor while the Nokia 7.3 5G will have the Snapdragon 690. The 6.3/6.4 5G will have a 48MP rear Quad-camera, with Zeiss optics providing a powerful output.2021 Nokia Range phone 1024x541 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range

As for the 7.3/7.4 5G models it has been the subject of several leaks and rumours but there is no concrete information re these devices.

It is also tipped that the European Company has the option of launching a Nokia 5.5 and Nokia 8.4 in the second half of 2021.

Nextbase Hero 728x90px 2 1 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
JBHIFI Pre order Ampere 728 x 90 media Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
COVR X1870 728x902 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
ARL0193 Arlo ESS VDB Banner 728x90 V2 Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Previous Post

New Q Acoustic Active Speakers That Look Like Speed Cameras Slammed

New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Back Up Your Digital Life With OneTouch From Maxtor
in 'Archive'
CES 2020: D-Link Debuts Future Of WiFi Camera Range
in 'News'
New JBL Google Assist Headphones Coming Soon
in 'News'