HMD, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, is set to bring back the Nokia 6300 4G – which is a classic Nokia phone which has been given a remake.

In Australia sales of Nokia smartphones have impproved this year despite an overalll slowdown in devices.

The original 4G Nokia 6300 was announced in 2007, it was known for its stainless plates, which are not being bought back this time round. The big issue for HMD is which retailers will stock the new device in Australia with one option being to sell it direct.

The Nokia 6300 4G looks nothing like the original and save for the power button at the top, the design does not evoke a feeling of nostalgia.

However, the new model does pack significant upgrades on the inside with the introduction of new processors and storage.

Running KaiOS and powered by a Snapdragon 210 processor along with 512MB of RAM, the Nokia 6300 4G HMD boasts it has 4GB of built-in storage, a big boost over the 7.8MB internal storage of the 2007 model.

There is also support for storage expansion (up to 32GB) via a MicroSD card slot.

The display is bigger at 2.4-inches and so is the removable battery which has nearly doubled from 860mAh to 1500mAh and charges via a MicroUSB port. HMD Global says the battery will last up to 27 days in standby.

Another big upgrade is the addition of 4G support and a Wi-Fi hotspot. There is a VGA camera on the back with a flashlight that doubles as the camera flash. There is GPS, Bluetooth, dual nano-SIM support (select markets), FM radio, and an audio jack.

The Nokia 6300 4G also comes with a bunch of pre-installed apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube. It also has Google Assistant for setting reminders and getting answers to questions.

The phone will be available in Light Charcoal, White, and Cyan Green. It will sell for under $150.