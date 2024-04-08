Nothing Announces New Earbuds, Tipped To Launch Soon

Nothing has revealed it will be officially unveiling the upcoming Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) on April 18th.

Before the launch, the company has chosen to change its naming scheme, getting rid of the numbers. By doing this, Nothing says it can “centre the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user.”

This means the Nothing Ear (3) is no longer the Nothing Ear (3), but the new Nothing Ear. It will joined by a new pair of high-end earbuds, named the Nothing Ear (a), to compliment the Nothing Phone (2).

The company has promised to deliver “premium for everyone that isn’t about market price, but user preference.”

These successors are expected to represent the “culmination” of the “years of design and innovation.”

The company has hinted that they will be coming in another transparent-effect package, complete with dot-matrix branding.

More specifications and features have yet to be revealed, and pricing is yet to be announced.