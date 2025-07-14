Nothing Headphone (1) Review: Unique Design Meets Audiophile Ambitions

Nothing has made waves in the tech industry with their transparent design philosophy, and the Headphone (1) continues this tradition in the over-ear headphone space.

Priced at A$549, these headphones promise premium features including KEF-tuned audio, exceptional battery life, and advanced ANC capabilities.

But do they deliver on these promises, and how do they stack up against established competitors?

Design and Build Quality

The Headphone (1) immediately stands out with Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic.

Each ear-cup features a see-through casing that reveals the internal engineering, a bold design choice that’s become the brand’s calling card.

The construction combines formed aluminium for structural integrity with precision-moulded plastics for flexibility, creating a distinctive look that’s both futuristic and industrial.

However, this design philosophy comes with a significant trade-off.

At 329 grams, these headphones are noticeably heavy and bulky compared to popular alternatives.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 weighs just 250g, while the Apple AirPods Max, often criticised for being heavy, comes in at 385g.

This extra weight becomes noticeable during extended listening sessions, particularly for users accustomed to lighter models.

The dimensions (173.85mm height x 78mm width x 189.25mm depth) also make these headphones quite substantial.

While the PU ear cushions provide decent comfort and resist oils and makeup well, the overall bulk can feel overwhelming, especially for smaller heads or when wearing them for hours at a time.

Sound Quality: The KEF Partnership

Nothing partnered with KEF, the renowned British audio company with over 60 years of expertise, to tune the Headphone (1).

This collaboration shows in the audio performance, which delivers a balanced, natural sound signature that audiophiles will appreciate.

The custom 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms produce clear, detailed sound across the frequency spectrum.

The 20Hz-40kHz frequency response ensures deep bass extension and crisp highs.

The PU surround on the drivers, wider than industry standard at 8.9mm, helps minimise distortion while delivering impactful low frequencies.

Key audio features include:

LDAC support for high-resolution wireless audio

Hi-Res certification with 24-bit/96kHz precision

8-band customisable EQ through the Nothing X app

Adaptive bass enhancement that adjusts automatically

Spatial audio with head tracking for immersive experiences

The sound signature leans toward accuracy rather than consumer-friendly bass boost, which may disappoint bass-heads but will please those seeking faithful music reproduction.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency

The hybrid ANC system uses six microphones (three per ear-cup) to achieve up to 42dB of noise reduction. The system adapts in real-time, checking surroundings every 600ms to optimise performance.

In practice, the ANC performs admirably, though it doesn’t quite match the industry-leading performance of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Transparency mode works well for staying aware of surroundings, and the transition between modes is smooth.

The four-microphone array for calls, enhanced by AI-powered Clear Voice Technology trained on 28 million scenarios, delivers impressive call quality even in noisy environments.

Battery Life

Where the Headphone (1) truly excels is battery life.

The specifications are impressive:

Up to 80 hours with ANC off (AAC codec)

Up to 35 hours with ANC on (AAC codec)

5-minute quick charge provides 5 hours (ANC off) or 2.4 hours (ANC on)

These figures demolish the competition.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers 30 hours with ANC, while the AirPods Max provides just 20 hours.

Even with the LDAC codec, you get 54 hours (ANC off) or 30 hours (ANC on), which is exceptional for high-resolution audio streaming.

Controls and Features

Nothing has implemented an innovative control scheme:

Roller: Intuitive volume control, play/pause, and ANC/transparency toggle

Paddle: Track skipping, call management, and fast forward/rewind

Customisable Button: Programmable for various functions, including Channel Hop

The tactile controls work well once you adapt to them, though the learning curve might frustrate users expecting traditional button layouts.

The Nothing X app provides extensive customisation options, including EQ profiles that can be shared with the community.

Additional features include:

Dual device connectivity

On-head detection with wearing detection checks every 1875ms

IP52 rating for dust and water resistance

Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support

ChatGPT integration through the Nothing X app

Connectivity and Compatibility

With Bluetooth 5.3, the headphones maintain stable connections up to 10 meters.

They support AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs, ensuring compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

The inclusion of both USB-C and 3.5mm audio options provides flexibility for wired listening when needed.

Value

At A$549, the Headphone (1) sits in a competitive price bracket.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 typically retails around A$550-600, while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra costs about A$650.

The AirPods Max, at around A$900, is significantly more expensive.

Verdict

The Nothing Headphone (1) is a bold entry into the premium headphone market that succeeds in many areas but stumbles in one crucial aspect: weight and bulk.

The 329g weight makes them less comfortable for extended wear compared to lighter competitors, which is disappointing given the otherwise thoughtful design.

Pros:

Exceptional battery life that leads the industry

Unique transparent design that stands out

KEF-tuned audio with accurate, balanced sound

Cons:

Heavy and bulky compared to competitors

ANC performance is good but not class-leading

Design prioritises aesthetics over ergonomics

The Headphone (1) is ideal for users who prioritise battery life, unique design, and accurate sound reproduction over ultimate comfort.

If you take short flights or commutes and value style and audio quality, these are compelling.

However, frequent travellers or those who wear headphones for 4+ hours daily might find the weight fatiguing and should consider lighter alternatives.

The Nothing Headphone (1) proves the company can compete with established audio brands, but the weight issue prevents them from achieving true excellence.

With a future iteration addressing this concern, Nothing could have a genuine flagship contender on their hands.

Rating: 7.5/10