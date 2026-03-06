Nothing Launches Affordable Headphone (a) With Long Battery Life And Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing has expanded its audio range with the introduction of the Headphone (a), a more affordable pair of over-ear headphones revealed alongside the new Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. The product marks the company’s first entry into the budget-friendly segment of the over-ear headphone market.

The headphones will be available in four colours including pink, yellow, white and black. Designed for comfort during extended listening sessions, the device weighs 310 grams and uses memory-foam ear cushions. It also carries an IP52 rating, providing protection against dust and light exposure to moisture such as sweat.

Battery life is one of the standout features. Nothing claims the Headphone (a) can deliver up to 135 hours of playback on a single charge. Fast charging support is also included, with a five-minute charge providing around five hours of listening time.

Control of the headphones follows the same physical interface used on last year’s Nothing Headphone (1). Instead of relying on touch gestures, the device features three hardware controls known as the Roller, Paddle and Button. These allow users to adjust volume, control playback and switch between active noise-cancelling modes.

The multifunction Button can also trigger additional features. It can be used as a remote shutter for a smartphone camera and supports a feature called Channel Hop, which allows users to quickly cycle through favourite apps or functions without needing to open their phone.

Audio performance is supported by 40mm titanium-coated drivers designed to deliver clear and balanced sound. The headphones also carry Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless certification and support the LDAC codec for higher quality wireless streaming.

Active noise cancellation includes three pre-set levels, while three integrated microphones handle voice calls. Users can further customise the sound profile through the Nothing X mobile app, which offers an eight-band equaliser and a real-time bass enhancement feature.

The Nothing Headphone (a) will go on sale on 13 March in white, black and pink with a recommended price of about A$300. A limited-edition yellow version will follow on 6 April. Pre-orders are already available through Nothing’s website and selected retail partners.