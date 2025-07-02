Nothing Launches Phone (3), Its First True Flagship Smartphone

London-based brand Nothing has officially launched its first true flagship smartphone, the Phone (3).

The release comes alongside the launch of the Headphone (1), Nothing’s debut over-ear headphones.

The Phone (3) builds on Nothing’s transparent aesthetic with a refined design, premium materials, and a new Glyph Matrix – a dynamic micro-LED interface on the back of the device that delivers glanceable notifications and custom alerts.

The phone also sees a significant performance upgrade and a major push into pro-level content creation.

A large 1/1.3-inch sensor, lossless optical zoom, and 4K 60fps video with optical image stabilisation across all lenses make the Phone (3) a serious tool for creators.

Nothing has also collaborated with professional photographers to develop cinematic shooting presets.

“Tech has become boring; every phone looks the same, feels the same, does the same,” said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing. “Phone (3) is our answer: a flagship built to make tech feel personal again.”

Phone (3) will be available in black and white in two configurations:

  • 12 GB + 256 GB – A$1,509
  • 16 GB + 512 GB – A$1,689

Australian customers can pre-order the phone through Optus and JB Hi-Fi, with open sales beginning 15 July. Global pre-orders begin 4 July on the Nothing website.

