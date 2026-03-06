Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Goes Metal as Brand Takes Aim at Apple’s iPhone 17e

With Apple’s new budget iPhone now on the market, Nothing appears to be taking aim at the tech giant.

The company has unveiled the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro just days after Apple’s iPhone 17e reveal – a move cheekily hinted at in a recent teaser – setting up a battle in the affordable-to-midrange space.

For the Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing is pitching a more “flagship-feeling” build and feature set at a lower entry price, leaning heavily on design differentiation and camera versatility.

In Australia, the Nothing Phone (4a) starts at $649 for the 128GB model, while the Phone (4a) Pro is priced at $949 with 256GB of storage. By comparison, the iPhone 17e starts at $999.

Even the more premium Phone (4a) Pro undercuts Apple’s entry-level iPhone by around $50, while the standard Phone (4a) comes in $350 cheaper.

Notably, the colour lineup closely mirrors the iPhone 17e, including a pink option, although Nothing also offers a blue variant (pictured below).

This year, the Phone (4a) Pro is no longer “just the camera model.” It switches from plastic to a 7.95mm metal unibody and adds a new Glyph Matrix: a circular dot-matrix display (137 LEDs) integrated near the camera module for glanceable notifications, timers and animations. The Pro also lands with an IP65 rating (Nothing claims it can handle brief shallow submersion).

Performance is another major separator. The Pro runs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, with promised gains in CPU, graphics and AI processing over last year’s chip, plus faster LPDDR5X RAM (8GB/12GB) and UFS 3.1 storage (128GB/256GB). A large vapor chamber is included to help sustain performance.

1772696618 829178 bell product blue 16x9 2 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Goes Metal as Brand Takes Aim at Apple’s iPhone 17e

Up front, the Pro gets a 6.83-inch 144Hz OLED with 1.5K resolution and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

Camera-wise, both phones are surprisingly close. The Pro uses a 50MP Sony Lytia 700c main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x periscope with OIS (up to 7x via in-sensor zoom), and an 8MP ultra-wide. The standard (4a) shares most of that hardware, but swaps the main sensor to a 50MP Samsung GN9 and limits ‘Ultra XDR’ video features compared to the Pro.

Both models run Nothing OS 4.1 (Android 16), with 3 OS upgrades and six years of security patches, plus a 5,080mAh battery and 50W wired charging. Pre-orders begin March 5 for (4a) and March 13 for (4a) Pro, with sales March 13 and March 27 respectively.

Nothing also launched the Headphone (a), a more affordable pair of its over-ear headphones.

BenQ Takes Direct Swing At Apple With A Cheaper High Performance Display Monitor

Nothing Launches Affordable Headphone (a) With Long Battery Life And Active Noise Cancellation

