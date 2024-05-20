Nothing Sub-Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

CMF, the sub-brand to Nothing, which stands for Colour, Material, and Finish, is working on the launch of its first smartphone.

Reports that surfaced earlier this month suggest this phone could debut as a budget-friendly smartphone.

A new leak, posted on X (formerly Twitter), by tipster @realMlgmXyysd reveals the expected specifications, indicating this could be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), launched in Australia in early April 2024.

The tipster claims the engineering sample of the CMF phone has the model number A015, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and will be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the post claims the phone with come with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, a MicroSD card for expanded storage, a 50MP primary camera and another vertically arranged camera on the back, and a 16MP sensor on the front.

The device back is said to have a replaceable plastic cover, without Glyph lights, and the operating system is expected to be the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

The tipster mentioned the device is set to launch in July this year, support Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming, and will be available in Black and Green Blue colours.

The phone is tipped to cost between U$249 and U$279 (approx. A$371 to A$416). Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

%name Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone

The specifications appear to be almost identical to the Nothing Phone (2a), indicating this is a rebranded version with some design changes.

Seeing as these specifications are from an engineering sample, those interested are urged to take the information with a grain of salt.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone (2a) has a Gorilla Glass 5 front, a plastic frame and plastic back, is dual SIM with a rating of IP54 against water and dust, and has three LED lights on the back.

The Nothing phone’s display is 6.7-inches AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, 1300nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It runs on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 operating system, is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, doesn’t have a card slot but comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.

It has dual 50MP main cameras (one wide, one ultrawide), a 32MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor under the display, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging.

It’s available in Black and Milk White colours from JB Hi-Fi for A$529 (128GB) or A$599 (256GB).

728x90 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
QUEEN 728x90 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Nothing Sub Brand CMF To Launch First Smartphone
Previous Post

Apple To Deliver Better Trade-In Deals For Old Phones

Did TCL Just Unveil The World’s Fastest Screen?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

On The Nose, Google Now Accused Of Fostering Illegal Activities
LG Targets Gamers With New 48-Inch Size 4K OLED TV
REVIEW: The World's Best Ever Notebook, Designed By Lenovo