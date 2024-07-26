Nothing To See Here As New Phone Drops

Two years after the release of the Android Nothing Phone (1), the latest model is about to drop.

Nothing is releasing bits and pieces of information about the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus ahead of its official release next week.

The (2a) Plus is an upgrade of the (2a) and the company behind the smartphone is using the slogan “Plus. More. Extra” to promote the new product.

Just to confuse things, a few months ago Nothing released the (2a) Special Edition, which promised a full day’s worth of charge in 20 minutes and two days of use on one full charge (conditions apply!).

The Special Edition was launched at a two-day event in Tokyo, where a moderated discussion with Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei discussed the topic of “Beloved Technology and Product Design”.

Screen Shot 2024 07 26 at 9.27.00 am Nothing To See Here As New Phone Drops
Launch of Nothing (2a) Special Edition in Tokyo 2024. Photo: Nothing.

Some tech users are sceptical about the need for another mid-range Nothing phone right now. So, what’s the deal with the Plus?

Nothing says it’s “powered by a world exclusive: the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro”. 

“This 8-core processor clocks up to 3.0 GHz, making Phone (2a) Plus nearly 10% faster overall than Phone (2a). Born for gaming, the Mali-G610 MC4 GPU runs up to 1.3 GHz, making it 30% speedier at tearing through complex graphics and number crunching.”

Nothing is particularly proud of its TrueLens Engine camera technology, saying it uses “advanced computational algorithms that bring to life intricate details in each and every shot”.

For example, in a group shot, Nothing says “the AI algorithm detects faces in frame and ups the resolution even if a subject is far away. Preserves skin-tone under any light”.

