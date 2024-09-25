Nothing Unveils Its First Open-Ear Headphones

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Nothing has announced its first-ever pair of open wearable stereo (OWS) earbuds which will be available in Oz next month.

Nothing’s previous models, the Ear and Ear (a) debuted in April, and offered a battery life of 8.5 and 9.5 hours, respectively, with ANC turned off.

But the Nothing Ear (Open) manages slightly less at eight hours on a full charge, or a total of 30 hours when occasionally docked and recharged inside a case that’s 19 millimeters thick.

It does now have wireless charging, but Nothing claims that a quick 10-minute charge with a USB-C cable will return two hours of listening.

Your ears only desktop 179b35c3 d075 4e50 8fce 6c5acb72327b 3840x Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones

The Ear Open features the largest 14.2-millimeter drivers Nothing has included in its earbuds to date, but with a directional design to reportedly help minimise sound leakage.

Each earbud also includes a pair of microphones and Nothing’s latest noise-canceling technology (Clear Voice Technology 3.0) to help stop outside noises from interfering with your voice during a call.

The Nothing Ear Open uses a “three-point balance system” and a silicone ear hook to keep the earbuds positioned just inside your ears.

At 8.1 grams each, the Ear Open are the company’s heaviest earbuds to date.

%name Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 with support for the AAC and SBC codecs, it can connect to two Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them, and also offers a “Low Lag Mode” for gamers that’s automatically activated when Nothing Phone users are in Game Mode.

When paired to other phones, the Low Lag Mode can be activated using Nothing’s mobile app, which can even be used to integrate ChatGPT.

Nothing Ear (Open) will begin shipping in Australia on October 2. Pre-orders for it have begun on Nothing’s Australian website for A$249.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
728x90 Iconic Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
728X90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Whatmough 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
QUEEN 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Litheaudio 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Haier 728x90 1 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
hitachi banner 728x90 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Middleton 728x90px Product Nothing Unveils Its First Open Ear Headphones
Previous Post

Marshall's New Cans Help Billie Joe Block Out The Chaos

Lost Your Remote? Google TV Streamer Is Here To Help

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tesla To Open Up Aussie Charging Stations To Other EVs
McIntosh And Sonus Faber Hit The Sea
Devialet’s 4,500W Gold Phantom Premier Speaker Available Now