SYDNEY: The NSW Government has called for expressions of interest for the provision of “innovative systems” to improve the price, quality of service and Internet access services in Wagga Wagga, Parkes, Dubbo, and a corridor west to Cobar, along with a fibre access system for residents in Sutton, Bywong and Wamboin.

The moves comprise the first stage of the Government’s $100m “Gig State” project, part of the $400m Regional Digital Connectivity program announced in 2019 (CDN 20/6/19).

The Government said Gig State would “seek the most effective and innovative ways to upgrade the critical digital links for regional NSW to deliver improved digital services, ensuring the potential of regional communities, businesses and local economies is not limited by geography and technology.