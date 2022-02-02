Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer For Health And Ease

Air fryers are certainly having their moment in the kitchen, and rightly so – they help you serve up healthy and delicious meals with little fuss and only using a small amount of oil. Now, the Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer is the next step in this appliance’s evolution.

This all-in-one air fryer roasts, bakes, dehydrates and crisps family sized portions of what’s on your menu to perfection, thanks to eight pre-set cooking modes. That means, with fry, you can get crispy chips in just 15 minutes.

Other cooking modes include bake, shellfish, steak, fish, pork and lamb chops, or dried fruit. Then there’s poultry, which will cook a whole large chicken fast with the 360° Vortex convection technology that makes sure the heat is distributed evenly to reduce cooking time.

You can also customise your meal prep with manual time and wide range of temperature settings, between 30°C and 200°C, to suit a variety of foods, all made easy with the touchscreen display and touch controls.

It has a large 7L capacity, which will handle 1kg of fries or 3kg of chook, plus it’s easy to clean, with a BPA-free non-stick cooking basket and crisping tray that are top-rack dishwasher safe, at $229 at The Good Guys.