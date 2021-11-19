Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG

LG by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Exciting news for gamers with select 2021 LG TVs, they can play Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud game-streaming service on their set, a great world-first.

The GeForce NOW app is currently available in beta (via the LG Content Store) on various 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED MiniLED and NanoCell TV models in over 80 markets — including Australia — with 35 free-to-play games already available, including Rocket League, Destiny 2, Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Screen Shot 2021 11 19 at 9.35.28 am Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG

Users will need a compatible controllers, but no additional hardware. The games are playable at 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second, and lightning-fast 1 millisecond response times.

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen,” says Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

“Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.”

Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
2375 C Fans 4SQM Digital Banner Ads LB 728x90 scaled Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
media 728x90 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
CUST CRICKET FY22 Sport Cricket Q2 V1 728x90 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
3047 Audio 4Square LG XBOOM 360 728x90 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
728x90 Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG
Previous Post

Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Walls By Xmas

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2020: Sonos Actions Questioned As Competitors Deliver Superior Speakers
in 'Sound'
IFA 2017: New Sony Sound On Show
in 'Sound'
Samsung Release Limited Edition Star Wars Note10+
in 'Smartphones'