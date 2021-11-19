Nvidia Clould Gaming Comes To TVs Via LG

Exciting news for gamers with select 2021 LG TVs, they can play Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud game-streaming service on their set, a great world-first.

The GeForce NOW app is currently available in beta (via the LG Content Store) on various 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED MiniLED and NanoCell TV models in over 80 markets — including Australia — with 35 free-to-play games already available, including Rocket League, Destiny 2, Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Users will need a compatible controllers, but no additional hardware. The games are playable at 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second, and lightning-fast 1 millisecond response times.

“LG customers are expecting the best when it comes to gaming on a large screen,” says Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

“Partnering with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to LG TV owners is a sign of our commitment to deliver the best gaming experience on LG TVs running webOS.”