Nvidia’s ARM CPU for Consumer PCs Delayed to Late 2026

Nvidia’s anticipated move into the consumer CPU market has reportedly hit a major speed bump, with its ARM-based N1 and N1X chips now delayed until late 2026.

According to SemiAccurate, the delay stems from critical hardware defects in the silicon design that may require a full respin.

This is a costly and time-consuming process that involves a fresh revision of the chip.

While Nvidia previously hoped to resolve an earlier issue via firmware updates, this latest problem appears to demand more drastic measures.

Originally expected in 2025, the chips were Nvidia’s bid to take on Intel and AMD in Windows-based consumer desktops and laptops.

The N1 and N1X are ARM-based processors co-developed with MediaTek, aiming to deliver high performance and AI acceleration.

At recent industry events like GTC and Computex, Nvidia remained tight-lipped on any consumer CPU roadmap – a silence that now seems telling.

While workstations powered by Nvidia’s GB10 Superchip (based on the same architecture) are still on track to launch soon, the consumer-focused N1 series faces an uphill battle.

Respinning a 4nm chip typically takes 3–6 months or more, depending on the nature of the fix, and could push Nvidia’s timeline into competition with AMD’s Zen 6 and Intel’s next-gen chips.

Geekbench entries for N1X prototypes had raised hopes for an imminent launch, and rumours suggest Alienware may still be lined up as a launch partner. But with the timeline slipping, Nvidia’s window to disrupt the consumer CPU market in 2026 is narrowing fast.