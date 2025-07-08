O2 Creates UV-Reactive Phone Case That Mimics Human Skin Burning in Sunlight

O2 has collaborated with Creative Technologist Marc Teyssier to develop the “Skincase,” a prototype phone case designed to mimic human skin and change colour when exposed to ultraviolet light, serving as a visceral reminder for holidaymakers to protect themselves from sun damage.

The unsettling device is 3D-printed using silicone combined with UV-reactive pigments that replicate the appearance and texture of human skin across four different skin tones.

The Skincase features special pigments that change colour when exposed to UV radiation, similar to how human skin burns in sunlight.

When kept indoors or in shade, the case appears in natural skin tones, including beige, tan, or dark brown, depending on the variant.

However, when taken outside or exposed to UV light, the case rapidly changes colour, turning either pink or darker brown to simulate the effects of sun exposure on human skin.

Teyssier enhanced the realistic appearance by etching palm-like lines into the synthetic skin surface, creating a lifelike texture that not only looks authentic but also feels similar to human skin when touched.

The researcher explained that the project aims to create “a tangible, visceral reaction to UV exposure” that highlights sun protection as “an undeniable priority” for travellers.

The innovative case launches as Europe experiences record-breaking temperatures, with Spain recording its hottest June day at 46°C in El Granado and Portugal reaching a new June high of 46.6°C in Mora.

These extreme conditions have heightened concerns about sun safety for British holidaymakers planning European vacations during the summer season.

“Holidays should be about creating unmissable moments, bringing home souvenirs and making memories – not about roaming bills and sunburn,” said Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2.

The company positioned the Skincase as a real-time demonstration of sunburn’s severe effects while promoting vital sun safety awareness among travellers who rely heavily on their mobile devices.

The prototype represents Teyssier’s continued exploration of skin-inspired technology applications.

In 2019, the researcher developed a skin-like phone case that responded to various forms of human contact, including tickling, caressing, and pinching.

That earlier project utilised dermis and hypodermis layers with elasticity that enabled “expressive gestures such as pinching,” according to Teyssier.

O2 has not announced whether the Skincase will become commercially available or provided timeline details for potential retail release.

The prototype currently serves primarily as an awareness campaign tool to encourage sun protection behaviours among mobile phone users who spend significant time outdoors during holiday travel.

The timing of the Skincase announcement coincides with O2’s positioning as the only major UK provider offering inclusive EU roaming as standard up to 25GB, targeting customers planning European holidays where sun exposure risks are particularly high during summer months.

The company hopes the dramatic visual demonstration will create lasting impressions about sun safety that extend beyond traditional warning messages.