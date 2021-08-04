Older Android Phones About To Lose Functionality

Google is about to switch off functionality for a number of older phones running version 2.3.7 or lower of Android.

Google has declared it will end support for older devices, including Android 1.0, 1.1, 1.5 Cupcake, 1.6 Donut, 2.0 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread.

You have until September 27 to upgrade, or you will be booted out of apps such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, and even the Play Store – which obviously presents some problems.

These changes are, according to Google, to protect user account privacy.