Older iPhones Get Charging Boost With iOS 17.2

When the iPhone 15 range was announced in September, Apple confirmed support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The upcoming update, iOS 17.2 will provide support for magnetic charging, going back to the iPhone 13 and 14 models.

The news comes via the release notes for iOS 17.2, which also stated the main release should take place next week. They featured a short reference to the update saying “Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models.”

The Qi2 standard adds support for magnetic charging, which was worked on by Apple and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The company stated Apple “provided the basis for the new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe technology.”

This means iPhone 13 and 14 users will be able to use universal Qi2 chargers. Currently, first generation Qi charges at a max of 7.5W, whereas Qi2 can charge at up to 15W.

Experts believe the iOS 17.2 update will launch early next week.