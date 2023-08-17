Older Sony TV Models Get Game Menu & Eco Dashboard

2022 Sony TV models will be gaining a limited version of Sony’s Game Menu, and the Eco Dashboard will be added to 2022/2021 models along with one single 2020 model.

The Eco Dashboard brings together all energy related settings and functions in one single dashboard, and demonstrates the impact of choices made.

Including settings for light sensor, power saving, TV brightness and more, it also has integration with Sony’s Bravia camera, compatible with 2022 and later models of Sony TVs.

The Sony 2022 models will also be gaining a limited version of the Game Menu introduced with 2023 models, which includes ‘Motion Blue Reduction’ and a virtual customisable crosshair on screen. However, it won’t include the ‘Black Equalizer’ or ‘Screen Size’ options, as these are exclusive to 2023 models.

In order to access the Game Menu, the TV must be in Game mode, and then the user has to press the ‘123’ button on the remote.

These features are being rolled out through a firmware upgrade, starting in North America, Europe, and other regions.

See below the Compatible models:

  • 2020: XH90, XH92
  • 2021: X80J, X81J, X85J, X89J, X90J, X92J, X93J, X94J, X95J, A80J, A83J, A90J, Z9J
  • 2022: X80K, X81K, X82K, X85K, X89K, X90K/S, X92K, X93K, X94K/S, X95K, A75K, A80K, A83K, A84K, A90K

The most common relation between these models, is that they are all based on the same system chip; the MediaTek MT5895 (MT9950).

The firmware can be downloaded with manual install, and will be rolling out gradually to the TV’s built-in update function.

