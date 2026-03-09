Olimpia Splendid Launches Italian-Made Smart Panel Heater Range

Italian climate control manufacturer Olimpia Splendid has launched a new range of premium smart panel heaters in Australia and New Zealand, targeting consumers looking for connected, energy-efficient heating solutions ahead of the winter season.

The Caldo Plus range, introduced by Olimpia Splendid Australia Pty Ltd, includes four Wi-Fi enabled panel heaters designed and manufactured in Brescia, Italy.

Headquartered in Melbourne, the Australian subsidiary of the Italian manufacturer said the new range combines advanced heating performance with modern design, smart connectivity and energy-saving technology.

The Caldo Plus lineup consists of four models designed for different room sizes: the 1000W Caldo Plus 10 WiFi (RRP $749), the 1500W Caldo Plus 15 WiFi ($799), the 2000W Caldo Plus 20 WiFi ($849), and the 2400W Caldo Plus 24 WiFi ($899).

According to the company, each unit features a high-performance aluminium monoblock heating element designed to deliver consistent and efficient heat distribution. Warm air is circulated naturally through front vents to provide whole-room heating while operating silently.

Users can control the heaters remotely via the OS Home smartphone app, allowing temperature adjustment, scheduling and operational control over Wi-Fi. The devices can also be managed directly through an onboard control panel.

Energy efficiency features include ECO mode, adjustable power settings and an ‘Open Window Detection’ function that automatically switches the heater off if a door or window is left open, reducing wasted energy.

Peter Burnham, Marketing and NPD Manager for Olimpia Splendid AUNZ, said the launch highlights the company’s focus on combining design and engineering.

“At Olimpia Splendid, design and engineering work together to create products that improve everyday comfort,” Burnham said. “We are proud to launch our very own heater, designed and made in our own factory in Brescia, Italy.”

The heaters are designed for flexible installation, with both wall-mount brackets and removable castors included, allowing the units to be used either as portable heaters or fixed wall units.

Additional safety features include overheat protection, tip-over shut-off, child lock and IP24 splash-proof protection for bathroom use.

The Caldo Plus range is also Sensitive Choice approved, meaning it is suitable for allergy and asthma sufferers due to reduced dust circulation during operation.

Olimpia Splendid said the products are backed by a lifetime repair or replacement warranty.