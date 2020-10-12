Olimpia Splendid is bringing its new range of portable air conditioners exclusively to The Good Guys this month, including two models with integrated wi-fi.

The Italian manufacturer is launching four new models, for a range of room sizes from small to large. Two of them, the 2.93kW Air Pro 13 P Wi-Fi and 3.5kW Air Pro 14 P Wi-Fi, feature a built-in wi-fi connection to allow customers to control the devices directly from their smartphones.

The least powerful in the range, the 2.4kW Silent 10 P, is designed for small rooms and includes a comprehensive touch display and remote control. At the top end, the 4.7kW Procool 16, built for larger rooms, features a temperature display on the front of the unit, which Olimpia Splendid says makes it easy to read from across the room.

Each model except the Procool 16 features an Eco mode, which monitors settings to reduce energy usage, and a Turbo mode, which cools a room to 16°C as quickly as possible. The two wi-fi models also include a follow-me function, which allows the remote to be used as a mobile thermostat for precise temperature control.

The new Olimpia Splendid range will be available from The Good Guys this month, at a RRP of $999 for the Silent 10 P, $1199 for the Air Pro 13 P Wi-Fi, $1399 for the Air Pro 14 P Wi-Fi, and $1499 for the Procool 16.